Avery County schools closed due to water main break

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — Students in Avery County will get the day off Wednesday after a water main break left school facilities without water, the district announced in a Facebook post.

There will be no school for students and 10-month employees. The district says 11- and 12-month employees should report to work as usual.

Those employees at Avery Middle School and Avery County High School should follow their principal’s guidance for work.

