Avery County students return to school nearly six weeks after Helene

NEWLAND, N.C. — For the first time in almost six weeks, students in Avery County are back in the classroom.

On Wednesday, 1,800 students returned to school while road crews continue to work seven days a week to repair roads across the county damaged by Hurricane Helene.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty was at Newland Elementary where he saw lots of excitement and smiles as students returned to the sound of music at the school’s entrance.

Parents say they believe returning to school will help the children impacted by the devastation in the county.

Faherty saw the principal and several teachers giving the children hugs on their way into school.

Because of the damage across the county, there was a 2-hour delay and limited bus routes.

The school’s principal says right now the focus is to help the children adjust to being back in school.

School district leaders say state lawmakers have already forgiven 20 days missed. Students will also go to school a little bit longer each day to build up time for the winter months.

VIDEO: Helene damages post office, other businesses in Avery County

Helene damages post office, other businesses in Avery County

©2024 Cox Media Group