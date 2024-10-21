Avery County Schools pushes return to classes back to November

NEWLAND, N.C. — Students in Avery County Schools will have to wait a little longer before they can return to classes.

The district now says classes won’t resume until November.

Avery County is one of the areas hit hardest by Helene in our region. One of the biggest challenges the county is still facing has been getting water and sewer back to the high school, middle school and at Banner Elk Elementary School.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty was at the high school Monday morning where just down the street, he could see crews working to fix the road.

Across the county, there’s widespread damage. On Monday, Faherty visited Pineola, where debris sits out in front of homes and a church flooded along the Linville River.

Faherty learned 1,800 students attend school in Avery County. There are signs posted at some of the schools about the lack of water and sewer.

The tentative plan now is to get students back by Nov. 6, which is more than a month after the storm hit.

When school starts back, there will be limited bus routes and they’ll be on a two-hour delay.

