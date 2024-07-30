Aviation Walk opens in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — The City of Hickory’s newest walkway opened Tuesday morning.

City leaders held a ribbon cutting on the steel pedestrian bridge that’s part of the Aviation Walk. The walk is one of five trails being built across the city connecting more than 10 miles of neighborhoods.

“The city was so devastated in 2006, [2007, 2008, 2009] and we’ve bounced back and we’re growing,” said Blake Watts, who was biking Tuesday. “We’re trying to get younger people to come back.”

The opening comes months after the Riverwalk along Lake Hickory opened and two and half years after the City Walk was completed through the downtown area.

