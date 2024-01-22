Local

Avril Lavigne announces Charlotte tour date

By Cassia Sari, wsoctv.com

CMA Fest 2023 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Avril Lavigne performs on stage during day two of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

By Cassia Sari, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — Eight-time Grammy-nominated icon Avril Lavigne embarks on a North American tour in 2024, and she’ll be coming to the Queen City.

Lavigne announced Monday morning she’ll be headlining the Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits tour starting in Canada in May.

On Sept. 1, she’ll be at the PNC Music Pavilion to perform her biggest songs to date.

The tour is aptly named, as she’ll be highlighting her record-smashing hits “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi,” and “Here’s to Never Growing Up,” to name a few from her iconic catalog.

Special guests All Time Low and Simple Plan will join Lavigne on the stage as special guests for certain dates. Royal & the Serpent and Girlfriends will join as opening acts.

READ MORE: Return to Trap, return to the Queen City: Bad Bunny announces 2024 tour dates

Pre-sale begins on Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. local time until the general ticket sale opens on Friday, Jan. 26. Tickets can be purchased here.

After the tour, Lavigne will perform internationally in a run of festival appearances and special headline shows.

The pop-punk artist has sold 50 million albums worldwide in her career spanning two decades.

(WATCH: Weather impacts Luke Combs concert at Bank of America Stadium)

Weather impacts Luke Combs concert at Bank of America Stadium

©2024 Cox Media Group

Cassia Sari, wsoctv.com

Cassia is a content center producer for Channel 9.

Most Read