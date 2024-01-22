Avril Lavigne announces Charlotte tour date

CHARLOTTE — Eight-time Grammy-nominated icon Avril Lavigne embarks on a North American tour in 2024, and she’ll be coming to the Queen City.

Lavigne announced Monday morning she’ll be headlining the Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits tour starting in Canada in May.

Tour dates for 2024 baby! I’ll be doing the Greatest Hits from all of my albums and along with some of your favorites, perhaps some special requests? And of course all of my friends are joining me!!! pic.twitter.com/WE1f1EQDHN — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) January 22, 2024

On Sept. 1, she’ll be at the PNC Music Pavilion to perform her biggest songs to date.

The tour is aptly named, as she’ll be highlighting her record-smashing hits “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi,” and “Here’s to Never Growing Up,” to name a few from her iconic catalog.

Special guests All Time Low and Simple Plan will join Lavigne on the stage as special guests for certain dates. Royal & the Serpent and Girlfriends will join as opening acts.

Pre-sale begins on Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. local time until the general ticket sale opens on Friday, Jan. 26. Tickets can be purchased here.

After the tour, Lavigne will perform internationally in a run of festival appearances and special headline shows.

The pop-punk artist has sold 50 million albums worldwide in her career spanning two decades.

(WATCH: Weather impacts Luke Combs concert at Bank of America Stadium)

Weather impacts Luke Combs concert at Bank of America Stadium

©2024 Cox Media Group