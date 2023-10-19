Return to Trap, return to the Queen City: Bad Bunny announces 2024 tour dates

CHARLOTTE — Tickets to Bad Bunny’s concert in Charlotte could quickly become “Most Wanted.”

Live Nation announced the 47-date tour on Thursday, including a show at the Spectrum Center on May 10, 2024.

The 31-city North America arena tour kicks off in February. Live Nation describes the “Most Wanted Tour” as “an experience curated for day-one fans” and “a rollercoaster of explicit lyrics that hones in on the star’s trap roots.”

Original fans of the Puerto Rican artist were ecstatic that his new album, “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana,” marked his return to the genre that put him on the map.

According to Variety, the image in the tour poster is an old shot of Bad Bunny from his days as a trap artist. The poster also reads “Only Trap” and “If you’re not a real fan, don’t come.”

The three-time Grammy winner is often credited with bringing Spanish-language trap to mainstream music internationally, and the numbers reflect that.

His newest album became the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far on Spotify. Its lead track “MONACO” hit No. 1 in 16 countries on Spotify.

He didn’t tour this year and hasn’t dropped an album since “Un Verano Sin Ti” in 2022.

Those who want tickets are advised to register ahead of the sale time in order to reduce resale and block bots.

Registration does not guarantee access to the sale or a ticket.

Fans can register at this link until Sunday, Oct. 22 at 11:59 p.m. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the onsale on Wednesday, Oct. 25, according to Live Nation.

The full tour dates:

