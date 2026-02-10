Award-winning podcast to record with former US Senator in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The award-winning podcast from the Levine Museum of the New South, Our New South, is taping a live podcast with former US Senator Doug Jones.

The event is Wednesday, February 11, at the Carolina Theatre in Uptown Charlotte.

Jones is no stranger to taking on tough battles. In 2017, he won a special election for Alabama’s US Senate race. As a prosecutor he indicted Eric Rudolph, the American domestic terrorist found hiding in the mountains of North Carolina. He successfully prosecuted two of the four Ku Klux Klan members responsible for the 1963 bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church.

“I just think that there is an element of giving a voice to people that don’t always have a voice and fighting for that underdog,” Jones said. “Particularly sometimes here in the south, some marginalized communities just don’t feel like they’ve got that voice.”

Jones will share his story and his perspective during the live podcast taping of Our New South.

“I think this is what the Levine Museum of the New South is all about, that we’re really kind of all in this together, and we really need to find ways to come together and talk,” he said. “We can argue and we can dispute and we can talk about things, but at the end of the day, we’re all Americans.”

The podcast says Jones has dedicated his life to standing up with courage for democracy, guided by integrity, empathy and doing what’s right

“I think it’s just that sense of fairness and equality that I really believe that the democracy that we have in the in the United States is the greatest in the that mankind has ever devised,” he said.

Our New South is hosted by journalist Kevin Blackistone and Dr. Robert Greene II. The podcast has received national recognition, including a Silver Signal Award, Listener’s Choice Signal Award, Gold Anthem Award, and Communicator Award for Excellence. Former guests include Emmy-nominated producer and comedian Roy Wood Jr., U.S. Representative Maxwell Frost, Rutgers University professor Dr. Brittney Cooper, NASCAR driver Daniel Suárez, Grammy-nominated singer Lizz Wright, James Beard Award-winning culinary historian Michael Twitty, Latin Grammy Award nominee and singer-songwriter Gina Chavez, Chef Sara Bradley from Top Chef and Princeton Professor Dr. Eddie Glaude Jr.

For information on tickets, click or tap this link.

(VIDEO: State senator sues over AI voice manipulation in ad)

State senator sues over AI voice manipulation in ad

©2026 Cox Media Group