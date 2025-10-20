AWS outage impacts popular sites and services, now ‘fully mitigated’

CHARLOTTE — A massive Amazon Web Services outage temporarily brought down several popular internet sites and services worldwide.

AWS announced that it has fully mitigated the issues that caused a widespread outage affecting several major websites.

The outage, which was caused by a Domain Name System issue, impacted AWS’s US-EAST-1 Region and affected services such as Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, McDonald’s, and Coinbase, according to the Associated Press.

Amazon also said the outage could affect schools, making it difficult to access remote work.

While AWS has restored most services, the company said “some requests may be throttled” as they continue to resolve the remaining problems.

The issues began around 3:11 a.m., and websites are working through backlogs that occurred during the outage.

As AWS works to fully restore its services, affected websites are expected to gradually return to normal operations.

