Police capture suspect in Hickory bank robbery

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory police arrested a local man Tuesday following a bank robbery at a Wells Fargo branch. Joel Viera, 50, of Hickory, was taken into custody less than two hours after the robbery was reported.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery at the Wells Fargo located at 1811 12th Avenue NE at 3:10 p.m. Although the suspect fled the scene before police arrived, officers immediately began a search of the surrounding area to locate him.

Viera was located and apprehended by officers shortly after 4:40 p.m. near the 1900 block of 16th Street NE.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office assisted Hickory police in searching for and locating Viera following the initial report.

Viera was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Following his arrest, he was transported to the Catawba County Detention Facility, where he is currently being held without bond.

No injuries were reported among bank employees, customers or law enforcement officers in connection with the robbery.

Hickory police confirmed that the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

