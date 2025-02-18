Bail bondsman faces embezzlement charges, continues work as bondsman

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Department of Insurance is investigating a bail bondsman facing embezzlement and felony conversion charges.

Nathan Chambers was a bail bondsman with 123 Bail Bonding. Now, he is out on bail while facing embezzlement charges. He is still a bondsman, but working with a new company. One that he owns.

Greg Parker paid Nathan Chambers at 123 Bail Bonding $200,000 in collateral to return to his home state of Michigan after he had been arrested for felony stalking.

But Parker’s charges were dismissed, meaning he should have gotten his $200,000 back from Chambers.

“It’s just a frustrating situation where you’re in a position where you don’t have anybody to turn to, because you’re basically, when you’re looking for Bond to get out of jail, you you’re pretty much hitting the bottom barrel,” Parker said.

State investigators said Chambers’ bank records showed large sums of money being withdrawn in cash, wire transferred to other business accounts, and spent on online purchases, according to court documents.

Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz visited 123 Bail Bonding on North Tryon Street, but it was covered up and no one answered the door. State records show the company has been dissolved.

So he checked next door at Amigos Bail Bonds. A man answered and said he didn’t know Nathan Chambers.

So Sáenz pointed to a nameplate on the desk inside.

“That says Nathan Chamber there,” Sáenz said. “Does he work here?”

“No,” the man responded. “Is there anything I can help you with?”

Sáenz was then asked to leave.

Amigos Bail Bonds opened last month, according to the North Carolina Secretary of State’s office. And it is owned by Nathan Chambers.

Parker said he was not surprised. But he just wants his money back and accountability taken.

“He should go to prison,” he said. “You know, like, I don’t care, go to prison. He deserves it.”

