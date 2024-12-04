PTO treasurer accused of embezzling more than $6,000 from local elementary school 

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The treasurer of a parent-teacher organization is charged with embezzling thousands of dollars from an elementary school in Caldwell County.

Ashley Smith is accused of embezzling $6,400 from Dudley Shoals Elementary School in 2020.

Parents told Channel 9 that the money had been raised by the school’s parent-teacher organization at a fall festival.

They said they were heartbroken to hear about this incident and wondered if the school does background checks on potential employees.

Deputies said Smith had previously been convicted of stealing more than $5,700 from a business in Catawba County in 2012.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty spoke with Smith Wednesday morning.

When asked if she planned to repay the money, Smith said, “Whatever they give me to do, I’ll do.”

