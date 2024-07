CHARLOTTE — Paris Baguette has set its sights on Charlotte.

The South Korean bakery-café chain has inked deals for locations at Rea Farms in Ballantyne and in Indian Land — and it’s just getting started, Chief Development Officer Eric Lavinder says.

The brand sees room for up to 20 locations here over the next several years. Charlotte’s growth will help drive where those locations land, Lavinder adds.

Keep reading on CBJ's website here.

















