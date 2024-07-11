South End, uptown spots close and more restaurant news

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte saw its fair share of restaurant closures in June, including a couple of long-standing spots.

Among those is Futo Buta in South End, which closed following a nearly 10-year run early last month — less than a year after owner and chef Michael Shortino died at age 57 . In uptown, restaurant and bar Dandelion Market will close for good on July 21 after almost 15 years in business due to a rent increase, while Hooters has shuttered at 123 W. Trade St.

In the Optimist Park area, NoDa Brewing Co. decided to close its OG Taproom — again — and transition the 11,400-square-foot facility into an event venue. And a downtown Gastonia business centered around whiskey and cigars also ended shut down public operations at the end of June.

Still, a number of new establishments opened up shop across the area last month. A former fire station in South End has been transformed into a Mexican-inspired restaurant called The Matador , while Foxcroft Wine Co. made its long-awaited debut in Huntersville’s Birkdale Village .

Farther out in the region, Muddy River Distillery recently put the finishing touches on its new, $4 million home at the historic Mount Holly Cotton Mill, and brewpub Towel City Tavern is now open behind the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers’ right field in that city’s downtown.

And more is still to come. Tommy Bahama’s beach-themed Marlin Bar is on track for a late 2024 opening at SouthPark mall . Looking into next year, several food spots — including one from a James Beard award-winning chef — are expected to open at Plaza Midwood’s Commonwealth development , and popular entertainment venue Pins Mechanical plans to open its second Charlotte location in Optimist Park.

For a closer look at these stories and more recent food and beverage news, check out CBJ’s latest installment of Restaurant Bites here.





