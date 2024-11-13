Bakery to shutter at Camp North End

CHARLOTTE — Wentworth & Fenn is calling it quits at Camp North End. The gourmet bakery will close its doors before the end of the year.
A final date has not yet been determined, says Sam Ward, executive pastry chef and owner.
“I just feel like a failure. I don’t know what I’ve done wrong,” she says.
She told the Charlotte Business Journal she’s heartbroken. All she wants to do is bring her European-style pastries with her own creative spin to the Queen City. The all-scratch bakery also offers custom cakes and artisan bread.
