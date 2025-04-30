Detoxing your kitchen: DIY tips and what to know

CHARLOTTE — If you’re on the social media bandwagon to detox your kitchen, this story is for you. From nonstick pans to everyday cleaners, the stuff you cook and clean with could expose your family to unwanted chemicals. But don’t panic, Consumer Reports reveals simple DIY steps to reduce your family’s exposure to potentially toxic chemicals.

Cooking at home is a great way to eat healthier and save money, but here’s the catch: some of the tools you’re using could be sneaking toxic chemicals into your food. Consumer Reports explains how to reduce risks without breaking the bank. There’s no need to toss everything—just start with the items you use the most.

At the top of the list is plastic. Try to limit it wherever you can. Recent studies link microplastics to some serious health concerns, including a higher risk of heart attack, stroke, and even certain cancers. Researchers have found these tiny particles throughout the body, even crossing the brain and placenta barriers.

Another red flag is nonstick pans. The coatings are often made with PFAS—so-called “forever chemicals” that stick around in your body and the environment. Swap them out for safer options like stainless steel or cast-iron.

Ignore marketing words such as “eco,” “green,” or “nontoxic” that have no legal definition. Even “PFOA-free” and “lead-free” may not mean what you think. Buy products made of safe materials instead of those that may be made from questionable materials that a marketing team claims are safe.

And don’t forget your water. At least 45 percent of the nation’s tap water is estimated to have PFAS. A good filter can make a big difference. In Consumer Reports’ tests, the ZeroWater ExtremeLife ZFM-400CR Water Filter is a standout for reducing PFAS.

Even your kitchen tools could be culprits. Plastic cutting boards can shed microplastics straight into your food. Swap them out for a wooden board to avoid glue and chemicals.

Finally, cleaning up your kitchen doesn’t have to mean harsh chemicals. Occasionally, using a stronger cleaner is fine, but you can mix up simple ingredients like vinegar and water for everyday messes. It’s a simple way to keep your kitchen sparkling clean and a little safer.

Another tip – some plastic baggies might shed microplastics into your food. A glass container is a better storage option

(VIDEO: Local soup kitchen feeds community through donations)

Local soup kitchen feeds community through donations

©2025 Cox Media Group