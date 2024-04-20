Ballantyne home catches fire

CHARLOTTE — A house in Ballantyne caught fire early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Stonepath Lane, just off of I-485 by Big Rock Nature Preserve and Stone Crest at Piper Glen.

It took firefighters nearly an hour to control the fire. Charlotte Fire Department says no one was injured in the fire.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: 11000 block of Stonepath Lane. Charlotte firefighters control fire in 54 minutes. No injuries to civilians or firefighters. The fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/QbCCiapHVs — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) April 20, 2024

Fire officials are investigating what caused the fire.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates

(WATCH: ‘Intentionally set’ house fire sends 3 Charlotte firefighters to hospital)

‘Intentionally set’ house fire sends 3 Charlotte firefighters to hospital

©2024 Cox Media Group