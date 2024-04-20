Local

Ballantyne home catches fire

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — A house in Ballantyne caught fire early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Stonepath Lane, just off of I-485 by Big Rock Nature Preserve and Stone Crest at Piper Glen.

It took firefighters nearly an hour to control the fire. Charlotte Fire Department says no one was injured in the fire.

Fire officials are investigating what caused the fire.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates

