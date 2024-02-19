Bank of America data breach may have leaked SSN for thousands of NC customers

CHARLOTTE — Thousands of customers in North Carolina may have had their information leaked after a Bank of America data breach.

The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office says more than 3,200 Bank of America customers in the state could have had their social security numbers and names leaked.

Infosys, a company that services Bank of America, says the breach happened on Nov. 3, 2023. The Attorney General’s office was notified in early February.

Nearly 60,000 customers nationwide could have had their information leaked, according to the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

Following a review of the breach, Infosys says it found “no evidence of continued threat.”

Bank of America offered a 2-year identity theft protection package to affected customers.

