Bank of America eyes expansion to several new markets as it continues to cut branch count

CHARLOTTE — Bank of America Corp. is looking to expand to seven new markets across the U.S. despite its ongoing branch consolidation strategy.

The Charlotte-based bank is considering growth in Milwaukee; New Orleans; Birmingham, Alabama; Madison, Wisconsin; and Boise, Idaho, said Aron Levine, president of preferred banking at BofA, during a Morgan Stanley conference this week.

He did not disclose the other two markets BofA is eyeing, but Levine noted the bank will continue to shutter branches while adding more locations.

BofA’s branch count, along with its banking peers, has slimmed significantly over the years as Covid-19 forced banks to reassess their branch networks and focus more on digital offerings.

