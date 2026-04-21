Meck County commissioners to vote on resolution against proposed property tax changes

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County commissioners will take a stand Tuesday night against proposed property tax changes.

State lawmakers are considering a constitutional amendment to put in place a property tax cap, which would potentially limit how high or how often local governments, including Mecklenburg County, can raise taxes.

Commissioners are voting on a resolution against this, saying these modifications could have unintended consequences, including service reductions, delayed infrastructure investment, increased fees, and inequitable impacts on residents

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