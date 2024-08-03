Bank of America interns spend time at Crisis Assistance Ministry

CHARLOTTE — Bank of America’s Student Leader Program interns are spending time at the Crisis Assistance Ministry this summer.

The nonprofit has a program focused on workforce development, youth, and economic mobility.

For eight weeks, high school juniors and seniors have been learning about the organization and its work in the Charlotte community.

“It is transformational for Crisis Assistance, our student leader host organization, the transformation they do in the workspace and awareness for some of the needs within the community,” said Randy Renick, the community relations manager at Bank of America.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the program.

©2024 Cox Media Group