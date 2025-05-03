1 sent to hospital after bicycle crash near the Whitewater Center, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC responded to a call about a bicycle accident in west Charlotte on Saturday afternoon.
Paramedics arrived at the scene on the Whitewater Center Parkway around 12:30 p.m., MEDIC said.
One patient was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash, officials said.
Channel 9 has reached out to the Whitewater Center for more information.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
WATCH: CATS Interim CEO addresses safety concerns after deadly incidents at transit center
©2025 Cox Media Group