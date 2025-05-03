1 sent to hospital after bicycle crash near the Whitewater Center, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC responded to a call about a bicycle accident in west Charlotte on Saturday afternoon.

Paramedics arrived at the scene on the Whitewater Center Parkway around 12:30 p.m., MEDIC said.

One patient was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash, officials said.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Whitewater Center for more information.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

