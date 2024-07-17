Crisis Assistance pays utility bills for more than 1,000 families this summer

CHARLOTTE — While Charlotte is on track to have its fourth hottest summer, Crisis Assistance Ministry has been busy helping families pay their utility bills.

The nonprofit said from May 1 to July 15, they paid energy bills for 1,025 households, helping them keep their air-conditioning on through the summer.

Their contributions have totaled more than $286,000.

Crisis said that number is slightly lower than the same period last year, but they likely won’t know the impact the summer heat has had on families until September when bills are past due.

The energy you use during summer’s hottest weeks will hit in late July, August, and early September. They’ll be late if they’re unpaid 30 days later and will face disconnection 60 days later.

If you need help paying your energy bills, help is available. Click here for how Crisis Assistance can help.

