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Bank of America to pay $72M in Epstein case settlement

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Bank of America (WSOC)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Bank of America agreed to a $72 million settlement in a lawsuit filed by a survivor of Jeffery Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the woman says the Charlotte-based bank violated the law by having a financial relationship with Epstein, despite his criminal history.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bank of America reaches proposed settlement in Epstein sex trafficking lawsuit

Bank of America has denied any liability and said it is selling the case to avoid the cost of litigation.

A judge needs to sign off on the settlement.

There is a hearing set for Thursday.

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