Bank of America to pay $72M in Epstein case settlement

CHARLOTTE — Bank of America agreed to a $72 million settlement in a lawsuit filed by a survivor of Jeffery Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the woman says the Charlotte-based bank violated the law by having a financial relationship with Epstein, despite his criminal history.

Bank of America has denied any liability and said it is selling the case to avoid the cost of litigation.

A judge needs to sign off on the settlement.

There is a hearing set for Thursday.

VIDEO: CMPD officer helps driver with autism during suspicious person call at bank

CMPD officer helps driver with autism during suspicious person call at bank

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