Banker-turned-baker opens shop in midtown

CHARLOTTE — The Accidental Baker has found a home at midtown Charlotte’s Metropolitan complex.

That locally owned concept, which specializes in gluten-free and sourdough bread, has snapped up 666 square feet. It is next to Joan’s Bakery & Deli off Metropolitan Avenue.

Founder Matt Cabana launched the venture out of his personal kitchen just three months ago. He’d spent time in treatment for alcohol abuse and turned to baking as an outlet afterward.

Before long, Cabana found himself in need of a commercial kitchen to keep up with demand. Friends and family were encouraging him to make it his career. The former tennis pro turned corporate banker says he never connected with a job like this before.

“Never in my life would I have thought it would turn into my career, let alone my passion,” Cabana says.

