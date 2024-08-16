Bankrupt retailer to close one store in North Carolina

BURLINGTON, N.C. — LL Flooring Holdings Inc., the Richmond, Virginia-based company formerly known as Lumber Liquidators, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Aug. 11 and is closing 94 stores, including one in North Carolina.

The company said it is in active negotiations with “multiple bidders” to find a buyer in a “going concern sale” and hopes to seek court approval for a sale in the first few weeks of its bankruptcy proceedings. It is saddled with $110 million in long-term debt.

The stores slated for closure, which span 31 states from coast to coast, will remain open as the closure process begins. In North Carolina, the lone store slated for closure is at 1809 S. Church St. in Burlington.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Employees at bankrupt Earth Fare worried about not getting paid

Employees at bankrupt Earth Fare worried about not getting paid Employees at bankrupt Earth Fare worried about not getting paid





©2024 Cox Media Group