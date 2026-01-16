Barber-Scotia College regains tax-exempt status

CONCORD, N.C. — Historically Black college Barber-Scotia just received its tax-exempt status back.
The North Carolina Property Tax Commission ruled that Concord college is eligible for property tax exemption for its campus properties.
This reverses a decision made by the county in 2023. Barber-Scotia lost its accreditation in 2004.
The president of the college said he wanted to get it back this year, according to the Independent Tribune.
