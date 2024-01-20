Barbie-style car wash to be built in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A new car wash causing a stir in the Palmetto State is also coming to Charlotte.

Mod-Wash looks like the kind of Barbie would take her pink Corvette to.

However, according to the Greenville Post and Courier, some Clemson residents aren’t fans of the bright pink vibe, going so far as to call it an eyesore.

The city of Clemson says these types of bright colors aren’t allowed in other parts of the city.

The Modwash being built here in North Charlotte can be as pink as the owners want.

A spokesperson for the city says there are no limits.

