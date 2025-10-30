Bargain hunters save big with thrift store finds

CHARLOTTE — Marybeth Dozzi and her daughter, Peyton, love to bargain hunt.

“I’m a single mom taking care of kids right now at home, and I’m sorry, but clothing is just way too expensive,” Dozzi said.

That’s where Sally Power comes in. She runs a nonprofit thrift shop.

“I am the queen of resale because I hate, I hate waste,” Power said.

The U.S. thrift store market is double what it was pre-pandemic, and as prices continue to rise, secondhand shopping can be a great way to save money.

According to Coupon Fellow, savings at thrift stores can range from 25% to 50% but can go up to 85%. Shoppers can save around $1,700 a year or $150 a month shopping secondhand.

Experts say there are ways to get high-quality bargains in thrift stores. The best bets for secondhand are denim, wool, and clothes made from natural fibers because they’ll hold up over time.

Don’t forget to look for wear and tear. Check the collars, arms, seams, and all buttons and zippers. Power also advises looking for brands you know.

“If you have notable brand names, you will know that there is quality there,” she said.

For the Dozzis, shopping secondhand just makes sense.

“I came in two weeks ago needing jeans, walked out with four pairs of jeans for 20 bucks,” Dozzi said. “Any way we penny-pinch, we make it work. We really do.”

One thrifting don’t — don’t buy something simply because it’s a bargain. Unless you really need it, it’s likely to just take up space.

Secondhand shoppers can often save money while helping others, too. There are dozens of local thrift stores that support nonprofits in the Charlotte area.

Local thrift stores that support nonprofits:

Mecklenburg County

Union County

Cabarrus County

Restoration Market - Concord

- Concord Proceeds go to Present Age Ministries, an organization that provides support and resources to survivors of trafficking

Gaston County

Bargain Hunters - Mount Holly

- Mount Holly Benefits the American Kidney Fund

Stanly County

Catawba County

Hospice Resale Shop - Hickory

- Hickory Supports Carolina Caring with providing hospice care

Safe Harbor Resource Warehouse - Hickory

- Hickory Benefits Safe Harbor’s mission to help women in recovery rebuild through job training, vehicle donations and more.

Ashure Ministry Thrift Store - Newton

- Newton Provides crisis assistance for families in need in Catawba County

Iredell County

Hidden Gem Variety Store - Statesville

- Statesville Supports Iredell COAST with community outreach programs, such as disaster relief and an annual Christmas toy sponsorship program

Yokefellow Thrift Store - Statesville

- Statesville Benefits Yokefellow Ministry’s Helping Center which provides food and financial assistance to those in need

Burke County

Saved for You Thrift Store - Morganton

- Morganton Benefits Burke United Christian Ministries, which supports people living in poverty and experiencing homelessness

Lancaster County

Pawsitively Thrifty - Lancaster

- Lancaster Benefits Paws in the Panhandle, an animal rescue group

York County

Tender Hearts Thrift Store - various SC locations

- various SC locations Benefits Tender Hearts Ministries, which supports people experiencing homelessness, poverty, addiction and abuse

Habitat for Humanity ReStore, Goodwill and Salvation Army Thrift Stores also have several locations across the region.

