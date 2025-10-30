Bargain hunters save big with thrift store finds

CHARLOTTE — Marybeth Dozzi and her daughter, Peyton, love to bargain hunt.
“I’m a single mom taking care of kids right now at home, and I’m sorry, but clothing is just way too expensive,” Dozzi said.
That’s where Sally Power comes in. She runs a nonprofit thrift shop.
“I am the queen of resale because I hate, I hate waste,” Power said.
The U.S. thrift store market is double what it was pre-pandemic, and as prices continue to rise, secondhand shopping can be a great way to save money.
According to Coupon Fellow, savings at thrift stores can range from 25% to 50% but can go up to 85%. Shoppers can save around $1,700 a year or $150 a month shopping secondhand.
Experts say there are ways to get high-quality bargains in thrift stores. The best bets for secondhand are denim, wool, and clothes made from natural fibers because they’ll hold up over time.
Don’t forget to look for wear and tear. Check the collars, arms, seams, and all buttons and zippers. Power also advises looking for brands you know.
“If you have notable brand names, you will know that there is quality there,” she said.
For the Dozzis, shopping secondhand just makes sense.
“I came in two weeks ago needing jeans, walked out with four pairs of jeans for 20 bucks,” Dozzi said. “Any way we penny-pinch, we make it work. We really do.”
One thrifting don’t — don’t buy something simply because it’s a bargain. Unless you really need it, it’s likely to just take up space.
Secondhand shoppers can often save money while helping others, too. There are dozens of local thrift stores that support nonprofits in the Charlotte area.
Local thrift stores that support nonprofits:
Mecklenburg County
- BackPorch Treasures – Matthews
- Benefits the Matthews Help Center, which provides short-term assistance to people in crisis in the Matthews
- ZABS Place - Matthews
- ZABS Place trains and employs young adults with special needs
- Servant’s Heart of Mint Hill Community Boutique
- Benefits Servant’s Heart, providing financial assistance to those in need
- The Wearhouse - Charlotte
- Benefits Camino, which provides bilingual healthcare, professional development and education services for the local Latino community
- Dress For Success - Charlotte
- Helps unemployed women by providing no-fee professional development tools and work attire
- Lift Up Thrift - Charlotte
- Benefits Lift Up Carolinas, which helps fund programs that support children and families in need
Union County
- Second Chance Boutique - Monroe and Waxhaw
- Benefits Turning Point shelter for women and children recovering from abuse
- Underground Marketplace and Underground Marketplace Furniture
- Both benefit Ground 40, a nonprofit serving men overcoming homelessness, addiction and incarceration
- Pearls Boutique
- Benefits House of Pearls, a longtime recovery program for women
- Good Steward Thrift Stores - Monroe and Marshville
- Benefit Good Steward Ministries
- Finders Keepers - Monroe
- Benefits Operation Reach Out, providing financial assistance, food and clothing to those in need
Cabarrus County
- Restoration Market - Concord
- Proceeds go to Present Age Ministries, an organization that provides support and resources to survivors of trafficking
Gaston County
- Bargain Hunters - Mount Holly
- Benefits the American Kidney Fund
Stanly County
- West Stanly Christian Ministries Thrift Store - Stanfield
- Benefits the mission work of West Stanly Christian Ministries
- Stanly Community Christian Ministry Clothing Closet - Albemarle
- Eligible clients can receive vouchers for free clothing every 6 months. It’s also open to the public to shop.
Catawba County
- Hospice Resale Shop - Hickory
- Supports Carolina Caring with providing hospice care
- Safe Harbor Resource Warehouse - Hickory
- Benefits Safe Harbor’s mission to help women in recovery rebuild through job training, vehicle donations and more.
- Ashure Ministry Thrift Store - Newton
- Provides crisis assistance for families in need in Catawba County
Iredell County
- Hidden Gem Variety Store - Statesville
- Supports Iredell COAST with community outreach programs, such as disaster relief and an annual Christmas toy sponsorship program
- Yokefellow Thrift Store - Statesville
- Benefits Yokefellow Ministry’s Helping Center which provides food and financial assistance to those in need
Burke County
- Saved for You Thrift Store - Morganton
- Benefits Burke United Christian Ministries, which supports people living in poverty and experiencing homelessness
Lancaster County
- Pawsitively Thrifty - Lancaster
- Benefits Paws in the Panhandle, an animal rescue group
York County
- Tender Hearts Thrift Store - various SC locations
- Benefits Tender Hearts Ministries, which supports people experiencing homelessness, poverty, addiction and abuse
Habitat for Humanity ReStore, Goodwill and Salvation Army Thrift Stores also have several locations across the region.
