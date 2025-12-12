Bars pull Sycamore beers from menus following former co-owner’s arrest

CHARLOTTE — Some bars are pulling Sycamore Brewing beverages from their menus after the brewery’s former co-owner was charged with breaking into a home and raping a 13-year-old girl.

Channel 9 found jail records Thursday showing that Justin Tawse Brigham, 44, was booked into custody on felony charges of statutory rape of a child, first-degree burglary, and indecent liberties with a child.

Since Brigham’s arrest, multiple bars have announced that they’ll no longer carry Sycamore products. Bargarita in NoDa and Hoppin’ in SouthEnd shared on social media that they’re not serving Sycamore beers anymore.

“We send our thoughts and prayers to the victim and everyone else who was affected by this horrific act,” Bargarita wrote in an Instagram post announcing the move.

Freya’s Haus, a bar located in Wilmington, North Carolina, also made the decision to stop selling Sycamore Brewing products. In a Facebook post from the business, it says any profits from remaining sales will be donated to their local rape crisis center, supporting survivors in the community.

Sycamore Brewing posted a statement on Instagram just after 1 p.m. Thursday saying that Brigham “is divesting all of his interest and will have no further involvement” with the company.

Sycamore Brewing is also owned by Justin’s wife, Sarah Taylor. She said in the Instagram statement that she’s taking full leadership of the company effective immediately.

The sheriff’s office told Channel 9 that they expect to release more information in the case on Friday.

This is a developing story, and we’re working on getting additional details. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

