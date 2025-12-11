Charlotte brewery owner accused of breaking into home, raping child

CHARLOTTE — The co-owner of Sycamore Brewing was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly breaking into a home and raping a girl under the age of 15.

Channel 9 found jail records showing that Justin Tawse Brigham was booked into custody on felony charges of statutory rape of a child, first-degree burglary, and indecent liberties with a child.

Brigham, 44, is also listed as the co-owner of Sycamore Brewing, according to North Carolina business records.

Justin Tawse Brigham

According to court documents, Brigham allegedly broke into a home in Stanfield and raped the victim on Wednesday.

Brigham is being held in the Stanly County Jail on a $10 million bond. If he’s released, he’s not allowed to be on social media, according to court records.

This is a developing story, and we’re working on getting more details. Check back for updates.

(VIDEO: Former Huntersville teacher killed in prison while serving statutory rape sentence)

Former Huntersville teacher killed in prison while serving statutory rape sentence

©2025 Cox Media Group