Bartaco opens first restaurant in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — Bartaco opened for dinner service on Wednesday at Birkdale Village in Huntersville, marking its first restaurant in the Charlotte market.

The Arlington, Virginia-based brand dishes up upscale street food, drawing flavor inspiration from Mexico, South America, the Mediterranean and Asia.

The new restaurant is at 16916 Birkdale Commons, across from the Grove in Birkdale Village. It replaces wine bar Corkscrew, a longtime tenant there that closed in 2022.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Fire that burned Korean BBQ restaurant in South End started in vents

Fire that burned Korean BBQ restaurant in South End started in vents

©2024 Cox Media Group