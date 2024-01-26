Foodie alert: CLT Hot Chicken Week is coming

CHARLOTTE — Burgers and tacos get their own dedicated weeks in Charlotte, and this year hot chicken will finally get its share of the spotlight.

CLT Hot Chicken Week kicks off on March 1 and runs through March 10.

During the promotion, participating restaurants will offer specialty hot chicken sandwiches at a fixed price.

Restaurants that will be participating include Bossy Beulah’s, JackBeagle’s, Queen Park Social, Dave’s Hot Chicken, Burgers & Barley, The Local Charlotte, Penguin Drive-In and City Bird.

You can also help crown the best hot chicken in town by voting for your favorite during the promotion.

More information on the event will be released soon. Check the CLT Hot Chicken Week Facebook page for updates.

The sixth annual CLT Taco Week is set to return April 19-24 and CLT Burger Week returns for its ninth year Aug. 16-25.

