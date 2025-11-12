Battling ‘shrinkflation’ on a budget

CHARLOTTE — When it comes to getting your money’s worth, shoppers are seeing a frustrating trend. It’s shrinkflation. Products are getting smaller, but prices are not.

Consumer World’s Edgar Dworsky has been tracking shrinkflation for years. He says the biggest reason for the change is inflation. Manufacturing and production costs are rising.

For example, Ziploc used to put 280 sandwich bags in a box. Now, it’s 270. Boxes of Cascade dishwasher pods went from 52 per box to 47. Another example, the “mega size” Honey Nut Cheerios used to be 29.4 ounces — now 27.2.

Don’t be fooled by labeling, Dworsky warns.

“You shouldn’t buy by size name, mega, giant, large size,” he said. “Gotta look at the fine print.”

He says unit prices on store shelves and online are a good place to start, and if you notice your favorite brand shrinking, check a competing brand.

“Manufacturers are copycats, so if they see a competitor has made their paper towel rolls smaller, they’re gonna make theirs smaller,” Dworsky said.

They go smaller, while your bill goes higher.

“Two bags of groceries used to be like maybe $60,” one shopper said. “Now, you’re lucky if you get one bag at $60.”

Here is one more tip: You could write a letter to the companies to complain. They may not change what they are doing, but it could get you coupons.

VIDEO: What is shrinkflation and how does it affect you at the grocery store?

What is shrinkflation and how does it affect you at the grocery store?

©2025 Cox Media Group