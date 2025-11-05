Delays in SNAP funding hit children hard

CHARLOTTE — SNAP funding delays have hit children especially hard.

>> WSOC LINK: Where to get help with food assistance in the Charlotte area

There are 650,000 children under 18 in North Carolina get SNAP benefits.

There’s a lot of confusion about when the next payments will come, and how much money there’ll be.

USDA provided guidance Tuesday saying that the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services could provide partial payments for November.

Amounts aren’t known yet and they have to program its payment system to provide partial payments.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis took those concerns to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

VIDEO: Mecklenburg County to expand food resources as federal SNAP benefits are paused

Mecklenburg County to expand food resources as federal SNAP benefits are paused

©2025 Cox Media Group