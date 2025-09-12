Bear shot after repeatedly charging at door, NC Wildlife says

An Asheville resident shot an adult female black bear in self-defense after the bear repeatedly charged at their door, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

The incident occurred on Aug. 10 following several forced entries by the bear into the resident’s home earlier that week ABC affilliate WLOS reported.

The state’s wildlife commission had been alerted to the situation the day before the shooting and had determined that the bear posed a threat to human safety.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission confirmed that the resident’s actions were justified and legal after an investigation.

Traps were set by the commission, and three of the bear’s four cubs were captured.

However, the adult bear was not trapped before the shooting.

State wildlife officials decided to put down the adult bear rather than relocate her, citing her behavior as a threat to human safety, WLOS reported.

“In this case, the adult bear had successfully found food by forcing entry into an occupied home on multiple occasions. If relocated, it’s likely the bear would continue this behavior, posing a significant risk to human safety,” said Ashley Hobbs, NCWRC BearWise coordinator.

Residents are advised to follow BearWise Basics, which include securing food and garbage, removing bird feeders when bears are active, and never feeding or approaching bears.

“This escalated behavior is likely the result of unsecured attractants within the community,” Hobbs continued. “The intentional feeding of bears and wildlife feeding of any kind, including bird feeders, puts people, pets and bears at risk.”

VIDEO: Asheville woman rushes dogs to vet after they fight off bear

Asheville woman rushes dogs to vet after they fight off bear

©2025 Cox Media Group