Beat the traffic: NC By Train offers NASCAR event train

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Transportation Rail Division announced a special passenger train service from Raleigh to Rockingham Speedway for the return of NASCAR on April 4. The “Rockingham Special” will provide one-day transportation to help fans avoid traffic and parking delays at the venue.

The service is part of the NC By Train program and is being operated in partnership with CSX, Amtrak and Track Enterprises. The train will make multiple stops between Raleigh Union Station and the speedway to accommodate passengers across the region.

The morning train is scheduled to depart Raleigh Union Station at 7:50 a.m. on April 4. The route includes stops in Cary at 8:05 a.m. and Southern Pines at 9:18 a.m. before arriving at Rockingham Speedway just before 10:00 a.m. Passengers will be let off adjacent to the speedway near Gate E.

The return trip is scheduled to depart the speedway at 6:35 p.m. following the race events. The evening train will stop in Southern Pines at 7:16 p.m. and Cary at 8:29 p.m. before returning to Raleigh Union Station shortly after 8:40 p.m.

Jason Orthner serves as the NCDOT Rail Division Director. He noted that the specialized service is returning due to previous success with similar event-based routes.

“After receiving positive feedback from last year’s event-day train service, we’re excited to bring this unique travel experience back,” Orthner said. “We also want to thank our partners CSX, Amtrak and Track Enterprises for their support in providing this opportunity to get race fans to The Rock. This stop, along with the other special stops NC By Train offers year-round, helps people bypass potential parking and traffic delays so they can enjoy a comfortable trip to major events like this one across the state.”

Tickets for the service are $25 each way and must be purchased in advance. Seating is limited and provided on a first-come, first-served basis. To book a trip, passengers must select “Rockingham” as their destination or return trip on the Amtrak website.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase onboard the train during the trip. Additional information regarding ticket prices and schedules is available through Amtrak.

The “Rockingham Special” will run for one day only on April 4. Travelers can currently purchase tickets through Amtrak.com.

