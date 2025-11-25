NC By Train sees highest ridership month in 35 years

CHARLOTTE — NC By Train experienced its highest ridership month in 35 years this October, carrying 74,400 passengers, marking a nearly 10% increase over October 2024, officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation stated in a news release.

The state-supported intercity passenger rail service has seen a 4% increase in ridership for 2025, with 608,300 passengers traveling between January and October compared to 584,600 during the same period in 2024.

“We’re thrilled to see passenger rail ridership continue to grow across North Carolina as more people experience the convenience and benefits of train travel,” said NCDOT Rail Division director Jason Orthner.

NC By Train has shown remarkable growth since 2022, with ridership numbers climbing from 522,000 passengers in 2022 to over 720,000 in 2024. The service is on track to break its ridership record again in 2025.

The service’s popularity is attributed to its affordability, convenience, and stress-free experience, as well as increased daily trip options introduced in July 2023 and special trains for iconic North Carolina events, DOT said.

NC By Train has adjusted its schedules to accommodate football fans traveling to Charlotte for Carolina Panthers home games, with upcoming opportunities on Nov. 30 and Dec. 21.

The service offers a variety of discounts for children, students, active military personnel, veterans, and seniors, along with amenities like large seats, charging outlets, and free WiFi.

