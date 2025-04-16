MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Some families in northern McDowell County were under an evacuation order Wednesday while crews battled a wildfire, emergency officials said.

WLOS reports that by Wednesday morning, the Bee Rock Branch Fire had burned more than 175 acres and still hadn’t been contained.

The fire is burning south of Wild Acres Road near Little Switzerland, McDowell County Emergency Management said.

Tuesday night, emergency officials called for an evacuation order for everyone who lives in that area.

An emergency shelter was also being provided.

Bee Rock Branch Fire in McDowell County hits 175 acres

WLOS reports the evacuation order included Wild Acres Retreat.

Emergency management officials asked anyone who needs shelter to call 828-652-3241.

