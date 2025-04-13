West Charlotte home catches on fire twice over weekend

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Firefighters responded to a house fire in west Charlotte on Saturday afternoon. And they returned on Sunday afternoon.

The home at the 3000 block of Sloan Drive first caught on fire around 3:15 p.m. Saturday. Thirty firefighters responded to the home, which had heavy fire showing. They contained the blaze within half an hour, officials said.

The home was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Investigators determined the fire started in a bedroom, but they did not determine the cause of the fire.

The house caught on fire for a second time around 4:35 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters said the home was fully involved.

The fire was contained in 25 minutes and no injuries were reported, officials said.

The Charlotte Investigation Task Force is looking for the cause of the fire.

No additional details have been made available.

