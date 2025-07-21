Beef prices soar to $9.26 per pound: Here’s why

Beef prices have surged to $9.26 per pound, marking a nearly nine percent increase since January, according to the Agriculture Department.

The rise in beef prices is attributed to several factors, including smaller cattle herd sizes, drought conditions, and increased costs for feed. These elements have contributed to the overall price hike, affecting consumers planning summer cookouts.

The Agriculture Department’s announcement comes as consumers are preparing for summer grilling season, where beef is a staple for many. The price increase may impact grocery budgets and lead to adjustments in meal planning. Analysts have pointed to the ongoing drought conditions affecting cattle farms, which have resulted in reduced herd sizes. This shortage, combined with the rising cost of feed, has created a challenging environment for beef producers.

The recent rise in beef prices is primarily due to smaller cattle herds, ongoing drought conditions, and increased feed costs.

