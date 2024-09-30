Belk CEO talks store strategy as outlet opens

CHARLOTTE — Belk has wrapped up a makeover of its Northlake Mall store. The Charlotte-based department store chain transformed the 67,000-square-foot second floor of the 180,000-square-foot space into an outlet store.

Belk continues to operate a traditional store on the first floor at Northlake at 6801 Northlake Mall Drive in north Charlotte.

It’s the first outlet location for Belk in a metro market. The company announced the addition of the outlet here in May.

“The customer that wants value comes up here,” Don Hendricks, Belk CEO, told CBJ during a tour of the space. “The customer that wants new, new, new gets that downstairs. We’re basically serving both customers.”

