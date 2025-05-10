CHARLOTTE — A local civic engagement and advocacy group hosted its tenth Tesla protest Saturday afternoon.

Volunteers with Indivisible Charlotte gathered in front of the Matthews Tesla dealership in a peaceful protest.

Organizers said the group was out there to protest D.O.G.E. and Elon Musk, with a focus on dissent toward billionaire involvement in the government and cuts to social programs.

The protests aim to discourage others from buying Tesla vehicles or Tesla stock, according to organizers.

PHOTOS: Indivisible Charlotte holds 10th Tesla protest in Matthews

