Belk data breach leads to lawsuits, hackers refuse payment

CHARLOTTE — A ransomware group is claiming to be behind Belk’s data breach in May.

A cybersecurity company told the Charlotte Observer a group named DragonForce posted what appears to be evidence of the hack.

In a post, the hackers claim Belk refused to pay up, and they wanted this incident to be a warning to other companies.

Lawsuits against the department store said the cybercriminals stole Social Security numbers.

The suits also claim Belk knew about the threats, failed to act, and did not disclose the breach until a month later.

Channel 9 has reached out to the company for a statement regarding the claims but has not heard back.

