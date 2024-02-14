Belmont Abbey College plans more development

BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont Abbey College shattered its initial goal in a $100 million capital campaign to support new academic programs and development on campus. The school is now raising its fundraising target to $150 million.

The small, Catholic liberal arts college in Gaston County is looking to raise the extra $50 million by 2026, which marks its 150th anniversary.

Of the extra capital, $20 million would be spent on construction of a new monastery. The remaining funds would allocate $15 million each for 150 scholarships to Belmont Abbey’s Honors College and the creation of 10 endowed chairs for faculty.

