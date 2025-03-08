Belmont Abbey College students convicted for Halloween assault

BELMONT, N.C. — Two Belmont Abbey College students were convicted after a two-day bench trial in relation to an assault that occurred on Halloween night.

Three students were on trial in front of District Court Judge Michael K. Lands. One student, Darryl Holloway, was acquitted of his charges.

One student, Darius Kane, was convicted of Assault and Battery. He was sentenced to 30 days imprisonment suspended for 12 months unsupervised probation. Isaiah Josue was convicted of Assault and Battery as well as Assault on a female. He was sentenced to 60 days imprisonment suspended for 18 months probation. He was also ordered to pay over $1,000 in restitution to the victim.

The assault occurred on Halloween night of 2024 in a parking lot after an on-campus party. Campus police arrested nine members of the Belmont Abbey Men’s Basketball team that night. Five players had their charges dropped just a few days later.

In December, the families of the five players with charges dropped expressed their frustration to Channel 9′s Glenn Counts. The families told Counts that they had spent thousands in bail money and lawyer fees and their students faced humiliation and hostility.

The families called for a public apology from the campus after the incident. When Channel 9 reached out, the school said it had no comment on the matter.

