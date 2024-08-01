Belmont mayor dies after suffering stroke

BELMONT, N.C. — Richard Turner, the recently appointed mayor of the City of Belmont, has died.

His wife posted a message on his Facebook account announcing the news.

“This week, [Richard] had a massive stroke followed by additional surgeries in an attempt to save his life to no avail,” she wrote, adding, “Please keep Richard and our family in your ongoing prayers, we truly need them for peace and healing right now.”

She said Turner had gallbladder and gallstone surgeries as well as severe/chronic pancreatitis surgeries recently. She said he had complications this week which were followed by the stroke.

“Richard and I met in college and have been married 33 years and have three children he adored. He will forever be in our hearts and minds and is also my best friend in the entire world,” she said.

In another Facebook post, the City of Belmont said Turner “served the City of Belmont selflessly in varying roles for over 12 years and his dedication to this community will live on for years to come.”

