Belmont police looking for suspect accused of stabbing girlfriend

BELMONT, N.C. — The Belmont Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of stabbing his girlfriend and then holding her captive with her friend last weekend.

Belmont police say one of the victims arrived at a hospital Saturday morning after being stabbed.

Investigators learned that the woman was at a home on East Avenue when her boyfriend, Elijah Raheem Lurry, “entered the home and became enraged, accusing the victim of ignoring his calls while she was out.”

According to police, Lurry assaulted the victim and her friend, and he stabbed the victim during the fight. Lurry then forced both of them inside a room and “held them there for several hours.”

Police said the victims were able to escape and went to the hospital, and Lurry ran away from the home.

BPD says Lurry should be considered dangerous. If you spot him, you’re urged to call police immediately.

Lurry is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and more charges.

