Belmont police seek alleged bank robber, getaway car

Belmont police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Monday afternoon at the State Employees’ Credit Union. — Belmont police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Monday afternoon at the State Employees’ Credit Union. A male suspect demanded money from a teller at approximately 12:30 p.m. and fled the scene in a waiting vehicle.

The robbery took place at the credit union branch located at 7225 Wilkinson Blvd. According to the Belmont Police Department, no weapon was displayed during the encounter and no injuries were reported.

After leaving the bank on foot, the suspect entered a gray or silver four-door Nissan sedan that was waiting nearby. The vehicle was last seen traveling west on Wilkinson Boulevard toward Gastonia.

Detectives remained at the credit union Monday afternoon to process the scene and interview witnesses. The department is working to gather further information regarding the suspect and the driver of the getaway car. The investigation into the robbery is currently ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Sergeant Detective Willett at 704-825-3792. All information provided to the Belmont Police Department will be kept strictly confidential.

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