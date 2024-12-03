Local

Belmont stabbing suspect caught in Florida, authorities say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspect wanted after a stabbing in Belmont this October has been caught in Florida, authorities confirmed this week.

Elijah Raheem Lurry was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida, the Belmont Police Department said Monday.

Lurry was wanted by police after allegedly stabbing a woman on Oct. 12. The stabbing happened on East Avenue, and the victim was taken to a hospital by one of her friends.

Lurry is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Police said Lurry is expected to be extradited back to North Carolina.

