Belmont’s Sisters of Mercy campus breaks ground on solar array

By Michelle Alfini, wsoctv.com
BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont’s Sisters of Mercy campus broke ground Monday on a large solar array.

Officials said the ground-mounted panels will power about 30% of the nonprofit’s campus on Mercy Drive.

The international Catholic organization said combating climate change is one of its long-term goals.

“As a pilot project this will help us know what we need to do now and into the future to help us achieve our goals,” said Sister Judith Frikker, the Institute of the Sisters of Mercy.

Sisters of mercy hopes the campus will start providing power by this summer.

Construction will begin on Jan. 12.

Michelle Alfini

Michelle Alfini, wsoctv.com

Michelle is a climate reporter for Channel 9.

